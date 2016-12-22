QuizUp has a new owner.

Glu Mobile has acquired trivia app developer Plain Vanilla for $1.2 million in cash, according to GamesIndustry.biz. QuizUp has been rereleased on the iOS and Android app stores under the Glu banner. QuizUp was the No. 4 ranked game in the U.S. on iTunes back in March 2014 according to App Annie, making it a big hit in the $36 billion mobile games business. But the app and the developer have fallen on harder times.

QuizUp is not ranked in iTune’s top 500 U.S. games. NBC had developed a show based on the app, but the network canceled it. In September, Plain Vanilla fired its staff and announced plans to sell QuizUp. Glu was already involved with Plain Vanilla, having invested $7.5 million in the developer earlier in the year and taking a minority equity stake in the company.

Plain Vanilla chief executive officer Nick Earl is joining the Glu board, working as a a Class II director for the company’s Strategy Committee.