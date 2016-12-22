Hero Digital Entertainment has launched a mobile game that serves as the official game for the Columbia Pictures film Passengers which debuts today.

The title urges you to discover the truth about the Starship Avalon, which has malfunctioned during its 120-year voyage to a distant colony planet. 5,258 passengers are at risk, and a couple of them — Jim and Aurora — have woken up from cryo sleep early. Fans of the film can now engage with the game in a side narrative full of mystery, thrills, and technical details about the ship. You take on a job as an Anomalies Investigator to discover what happened.

The game was built by Hollywood-based Hero Digital Entertainment, which is a joint venture between Kentucky-based Hitcents and India-based JetSynthesis.

“Working with Sony Pictures to create the mobile game for the movie Passengers has been an amazing experience,” said Ed Mills, CEO of Hero Digital Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re excited to get to share exclusive looks of the Starship Avalon that would normally not be available to fans.”

The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Aurora and Chris Pratt as Jim. It’s an action thriller where Aurora and Jim wake up 90 years too early. The film was directed by Morten Tyldum. The game is available on iOS and Android.

“Hero Digital Entertainment has been a terrific partner to work with. Passengers: Official Game is a great and entertaining experience for consumers that want to relive the film in a whole new way, said Jamie Stevens, executive vice president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Worldwide Consumer Products, in a statement.