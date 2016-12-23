I hope you are getting a warm pair of boots for the holidays, because it’s time to go back outside and catch pocket monsters.

Pokémon Go is getting a holiday event beginning December 25, according to developer Niantic. As part of this in-game celebration, players will get a couple of bonuses that make it more likely to find certain kinds of creatures and eggs in the location-based critter-catching mobile game. The event will run through January 3.

When the studio launched Pokémon Go’s first holiday event during Halloween in late October, player spending and engagement showd a significant jump. It’s possible that with all the new iPhones and Android devices that people unwrap during the gift-giving holidays, this event could do the same.

In a blog post, which should go live soon, Niantic touched on some of the changes coming with the holiday event. Here’s a list of what you can expect:

Starting December 25

Increased chance to hatch a Togepi and other Pokémon.

PokéStops will award one single-use egg incubator each day of the event.

PokéStops will award more eggs that hatch Togepi, Pichu, and the rest of the new creatures from the Johto region.

Pikachu with his festive hat will appear more frequently on the map.

Starting December 30

Kanto-region starters will appear more frequently.

Greater chance to catch Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur.

Greater chance to catch Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard.

Greater chance to catch Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise.

Lure modules will last 60 minutes instead of 30.

Here’s the full post from Niantic’s Pokémon Go team: