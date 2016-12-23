Steam’s big winter sale is live, but the servers are not.

Valve’s PC gaming portal is seeing connection errors as gamers rush to get deals on software. The service is famous for these seasonal discounts on most of its library. As millions of new customers join Steam each year, Valve’s servers struggle through the early hours of these sales.

The connection issues for the Steam Store is primarily affecting people trying to check out, so you may have no problems browsing the store. But the act of giving your money to Steam may fail. You can keep trying, or try back later.

The sale will run from today through January 2, so you’ll have plenty of opportunity to take advantage of these deals. For now, however, maybe you should play some of the games you bought during last year’s winter sale and never played.

Updated on 12/23 at 8:30 a.m. because Steam is down again.