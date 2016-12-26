The year is over, and we want to talk about what happened. And that’s why we have a podcast.

It’s GamesBeat Rewind week on the GamesBeat Decides podcast. We’re posting new episode looking back on 2016 all throughout this week. That starts December 26 and continues through the end of the week with discussions regarding the best mobile games, the most impressive new universes, and more. All of this will culminate in our Game of the Year discussion so that we can put this year behind us and start looking forward to what 2017 has in store.

You can catch all of our deliberations as they go live by clicking here, or you can subscribe to the GamesBeat Decides podcast below. Or check out the whole first episode by watching the video above or hitting play right here:

How to listen: