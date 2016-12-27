I thought this was the year that new technologies like virtual reality would shock me with new kinds of games, but that didn’t really happen. Sure, I found a handful of VR games delightful, but it was the familiar franchises and publishers that truly surprised me.

Video games were great in 2016. I shifted a lot of my time to the PC even as I found reasons to boot up both my Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The only real disappointment is that for the first time in a long time (maybe ever), I don’t have a single Nintendo release in my top 10. Hopefully Switch will rectify that in 2017.

But let’s get to my list. The GamesBeat team will publish our collective Game of the Year and the 10 best games of 2016 on Friday. In the meantime, here are my 10 favorite games in 2016.

10. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Image Credit: Steel Crate Games

Developer: Steel Crate Games

Publisher: Steel Crate Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR

One of the major problems with virtual reality is that it’s expensive, so you probably don’t have a lot of friends who also have one. That’s a bummer for some of the coolest online multiplayer VR games (Rec Room almost made this list), but it also means that VR is ideal for parties. When you have everyone over for a gettogether, taking turns with the headset is a great use of the hardware. And I had the best time doing that with Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes. This multiplayer game has one person in the headset trying to defuse a bomb and the rest of their time looking at a guide for disarming the device. It’s up to the team to communicate effectively enough to keep the bomb from exploding, and that can get wild in a crowded room.

9. Forza Horizon 3

Image Credit: Microsoft

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PC

Forza is the best racing franchise right now, and Horizon 3 only solidifies its position in the market. This is a jampacked open-world filled with amazing events, dozens of incredible cars, and a variety of race types. Developer Playground Games structured it so you can keep doing more of what you like whenever you want. It is also beautiful with realistic visuals and a blistering sense of speed.

8. Firewatch

Developer: Campo Santo Games

Publisher: Campo Santo Games

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Image Credit: Campo Santo

I typically don’t like stories in games. Bowser kidnapped Peach? Cool. Point me to the goombas I need to stomp on. But Firewatch is the rare game that tells a story that only works because it is a game. It puts you in the role of a park ranger looking out for wildfires, but you quickly stumble across what scientists call “some weird shit in the woods.” But everything isn’t as you believe it is, and that’s the whole point of the game. Going through that arch with your expectations and wrestling with why you jumped to your conclusions makes Firewatch different from anything else I played this year.

7. Audioshield

Developer: Dylan Fitterer

Publisher: Dylan Fitterer

Platform: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

VR is experiencing growing pains, but it is too promising to ignore. Audioshield is an example of that promise. It puts you inside of songs, which you can play from YouTube, and then attacks you with the notes of that music. You hold two shields, a blue one and an orange one, and you must block blue and orange notes with their corresponding shield. It probably sounds simple, but it feels transformational when you’re standing on a stage and you look up into the sky and see waves of notes falling down on top of you. It makes me want to go play it right now.

6. Overcooked

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Publisher: Ghost Town Games

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Image Credit: U&I Entertainment

Overcooked is the best party game of the year. It is a one-to-four-player kitchen-management game where you and your companions must divide up a number of jobs in an environment that is always changing. Like Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes this game comes down to communication, and even when levels end in failure and screaming, everyone will want to get right back in to try again to get a three-star rating.

5. The Witness

Developer: Thekla

Publisher: Thekla

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Image Credit: Thekla

The Witness is a calm and quiet puzzle game that has a lot to say, but it doesn’t do it in a way a traditional way. Instead, it gives you the tools to figure out its meaning on your own. You may start out figuring out simple puzzles, but — if you stick with it — you may unlock some more powerful ideas that supercede the game itself.

4. Hitman

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Image Credit: Square Enix

This Hitman reboot is a playground of murder. Developer IO Interactive rolled out several amazing stages to explore and learn, and it regularly introduces new missions and objectives to give you reasons to use these environments in new ways. All of this feels like a new way for a developer to dish out content to its audience in a single-player game, and the fact that I’m going back and playing the same level over and over proves that it’s working.

3. Overwatch

Developer: Blizzard

Publisher: Blizzard

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Whenever I got a few free moments in 2016, I played Overwatch. Blizzard’s team shooter has so many cool characters that you can’t help but want to learn how to play them, and — before you know it — you’re playing three hours every night. And I’m betting I’m going to play for several hours a night well into 2017.

2. Doom

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Image Credit: Bethesda

I didn’t expect to like Doom, but this game is so different and confident that I ended up falling in love with it. The fast-paced combat encourages you to get into the faces of the enemy helldemons in a way that most other shooters never would. And then the heavy-metal, satan-worshipping style that I assumed would come across as lame is actually irreverent in a way that is refreshing and original.

1. Titanfall 2

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Image Credit: EA

Respawn is just better than everyone else. Given a few years, the studio was able to put together an incredible first-person shooter campaign and multiplayer game. Multiplayer is better than even the first Titanfall. The Bounty Hunt mode is so smart in the way it forces players to get into conflicts around the map through the various rounds of combat. And then the single-player is a revelation. It is like the smartest people in gaming coming up with smart mechanics and then building genius levels around those concepts. When we look back on this generation, I expect to view Titanfall 2 as a defining achievement.