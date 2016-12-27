Google is planning a special event next week in India, one of the world’s fastest growing tech markets. The event will feature CEO Sundar Pichai talking about cloud and enterprise services.

Several news outlets reported that Google had sent out media invites to local press. “At Google, we are excited about partnering with businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital,” says the invite, according to Mashable.

The event is expected to focus on Indian companies, and reportedly will also feature India’s IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad. Perhaps not by coincidence, local Indian media had reported that Pichai is in the country now on vacation with this family.

The appearance will come just as much of the tech world turns its eyes to Las Vegas for the International Consumer Electronics Show. But India no doubt remains a huge opportunity for Google, as more of the country’s population and businesses come online.