Before Pokémon made us go, it turned us into Nintendo 64 gladiators.

YouTube channel Did You know Gaming‘s latest video looks at Pokémon Stadium, the Nintendo 64 series that let players battle with their pocket monsters in 3D for the first time. Pokémon Stadium came out in 1999, during the height of the original sensation caused by the franchise.

But the game we got was actually a sequel, with the original never releasing outside of Japan. You can learn more about that and other interesting trivia behind the series in the video above.

Now excuse me while I dig around for my Nintendo 64 Transfer Pack.