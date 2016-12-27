Portable consoles are great and all, but sometimes nothing beats gaming on a couch in front of a big screen.

YouTube channel Gaming Historian has done a video on the Super Game Boy, the Super Nintendo device that enables people to play Game Boy games on their TV. For Nintendo fans, the 1994 handheld is one of the coolest retro devices out there.

The video talks about the Super Game Boy’s features and how it worked, plus it talks about the Super Game Boy 2, the follow-up device that only came out in Japan. I didn’t even know that existed … but now I want one.

And, finally, this video reminded me just how great that Donkey Kong 1994 game was. I need to dig that one up.