Hell is spilling over.

On December 31, Blizzard’s landmark action role-playing game Diablo turns 20. To celebrate, the developer will soon add Diablo-themed content to all of its current games, as it details in a blog post.

Diablo III is getting the The Darkening of Tristram event, which enables players to re-experience the original game by venturing through a re-imagined version of Diablo’s cathedral dungeon. Heroes of the Storm and StarCraft 2 get Diablo-themed portraits, while Overwatch players can unlock Diablo sprays that they can splatter through that game’s maps.

The digital card game Hearthstone will have a Diablo-themed Tavern Brawl, its weekly game mode that offers unique rules. “In this Tavern Brawl, a hooded stranger awaits, holding a grim deck in his hands. Will you unravel the secrets surrounding this dark wanderer?” Blizzard says of the event.

World of Warcraft’s offering is the one that Blizzard is being the most mysterious about, saying, “Strange things are afoot in the world of Azeroth as denizens of Sanctuary cross over into an unfamiliar world.” Sanctuary is the world that all of the Diablo games take place in.