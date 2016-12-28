Earlier this month, most of the GamesBeat crew picked our 10 favorite Star Wars games. To the dismay of some (including our managing editor Jason Wilson), we did not include any of the classic PC flight sims that the series has produced on that list.

Well, as a peace-offering, I want to share the above video (discovered on Reddit) of 1993’s X-Wing remade in the modern Unity game engine by David Esparza Guerrero. As a Star Wars fan who never got into the original X-Wing or its sequels (TIE Fighter, X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter, and X-Wing Alliance), I’d love to be able to play this remake.

I just hope that Disney doesn’t send a cease-and-desist.