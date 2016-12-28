A classic adventure game is kicking off the new year for PlayStation gamers.

If you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription in January, you can add a couple of new games to your game collection. PS Plus is the premium version of its PlayStation Network that costs $10 per month or $60 per year. In addition to enabling online multiplayer, PS Plus also gives players access to an Instant Game Collection at no additional charge. You will maintain access to those games for as long as you continue to subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

As usual, Sony has games for PS4, PS3, and Vita, and some are crossbuy with other platforms so if you get them on one you will get them on the other. Check it out:

PlayStation 4

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Day of the Tentacle is one of the most beloved LucasArts adventure games. This version is upgraded for modern machines by developer Double Fine Productions. It tells a time-traveling adventure filled with historical characters, alien tentacles, and humorous writing. It is crossbuy with the PlayStation Vita.

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

This War of Mine is a life-management game set in a warzone. The Little Ones is the PlayStation 4 version with new characters, locations, and features. Instead of focusing on combat, developer 11-Bit Studios used This War of Mine to give players a taste of the harsh realities of gathering and using resources as bystanders of a violent fight.

PlayStation 3

BlazeRush

This throwback-style driving game combines the isometric racing of arcade games like R.C. Pro-Am with the vehicular combat of Mario Kart or Twisted Metal.

The Swindle

The Swindle is a cyberpunk burglary game. You play as a thief who must break into guarded buildings using tools and hacking to get away with cash and other goods. You play from a 2D perspective, but it has just as many strategy elements as platforming. It is crossbuy for PS4 and Vita.

PlayStation Vita

Azkend 2

Azkend 2 is a hexagonal puzzler with adventure elements. You must match three items to eliminate them from the playfield and to progress in an Indiana Jones-style story.

Titan Souls

Titan Souls puts you in a challenging fantasy world as an archer who only has one arrow. Despite your limitations, you have to take on massive enemy titans. It is crossbuy with PS4.