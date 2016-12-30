A lot of you are having fantastical and monstrous holidays.

Pokémon Sun and Moon for the 3DS and Final Fantasy XV for PlayStation 4 were Amazon’s best-selling games of the holiday, according to the online retailer. This is in line with Nintendo confirming that this new pocket-monster adventure, collectively, is its fastest selling game ever. Final Fantasy XV, meanwhile, was massively anticipated by fans who have spent years waiting for a proper sequel to Final Fantasy XIII. It’s also clear that the Square Enix role-playing game has sold much better on PlayStation 4 than Xbox One in the $99.6 billion gaming industry.

“If each Amazon.com customer who purchased Pokémon Sun and Moon this holiday spent at least an hour a day playing the game since its release, our customers would have spent the equivalent of more than 24 thousand lunar cycles capturing Pokémon.”

It’s not obvious how Amazon calculated that, but it’s clear that would take millions of Pokémon players. In 2017, we will likely see a new Pokémon from Nintendo — possibly a classic remake or a third version of Sun and Moon (Stars?), and we’ll have to see if the publisher pulls the trigger on releasing it for its new hybrid handheld/home console Switch or keeps it on the 3DS that has a much larger install base.