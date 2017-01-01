We already know what HTC won’t be showing at CES: the next iteration of the Vive. So, what is it showing?

Apps. And lots of them.

HTC revealed 23 of the more than 30 apps that the company is showing on the Vive in Las Vegas next week. We’ll see plenty of upcoming games like new Vive Studios projects in Arcade Saga, Front Defense and Knockout League, along with much anticipated projects like Star Trek: Bridge Crew. There’s also already available apps like ROM: Extraction and The Nest.

But it’s not just games; plenty of business, medical, and education apps will also be on display. Apps like YOUVR, Lifeliqe, and MakeVR will be there to show what VR can do beyond entertainment. The company will also showcase mixed reality filming with a green screen and host a handful of events throughout the show.

A handful of events are planned, too, including a VR and Fitness showcase on January 4th, and VR showcases for CES Showstoppers attendees on January 5th. HTC will also be livestreaming throughout the event. We’ve listed all that’s been confirmed to be on display below. Hopefully the unrevealed projects means there’s some announcements in store; HTC is certainly teasing some big projects for the months to come.

Games and Entertainment

Arcade Saga

Front Defense

Knockout League

Mindshow

The Music Room

The Nest

Racket: Nx

ROM: Extraction

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Enterprise

3DEXPERIENCE platform and “Virtual Garage”

GE Store VR Experience

IBM Speech Sandbox

Jaguar I-PACE Reveal

MakeVR

VR Museum Experience

Health & Medical

The Body VR

The Physiology of the Eye

OssoVR

YOUVR

Education

ENGAGE “The Life Project”

Lifeliqe

Remembering Pearl Harbor

Titanic VR

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2017