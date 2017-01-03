Acer is debuting two new gaming laptops at CES 2017, including a 21-inch model with a curved screen.

The Taiwanese company announced the laptops at the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The Acer Predator 21 X Notebook comes with a curved screen. It also features Tobii eye tracking, dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphic cards in SLI mode, and a overclockable 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor.

It also has 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory, up to four 512GB solid state drives in RAID 0 configuration (including 2 NVMe PCIe SSDs, which are up to 5 times faster than SATA SSDs) and a 7200 RPM hard drive with up to a 2TB capacity. It will sell for $9,000 and will be available in February.

Image Credit: Acer

The Acer Predator 17 X gaming notebook has been upgraded and will now include models with a 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7820HK processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics processing unit (GPU).

It also has up to 8GB GDDR5X video memory and 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory. The laptop also has enterprise level NVMe PCIe solid state drive or three-SATA-SSD RAID 0 array for fast data transfer speeds. That makes it ready for demanding games and virtual reality devices.

The screen is a 17.3-inch G-SYNC panel. The price starts at $2,600. Availability is to be determined.