A hero is only as good as their villain. Luckily for The Legend of Zelda star Link, Ganon — and his human form, Ganondorf — are around.

YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming‘s latest video shows off some interesting trivia and little-known facts about the red-haired thief/pig monster. I had no idea he showed up in Animal Crossing, nor did I know he could be defeated with silly items like an empty bottle.

It was also interesting to learn that Ocarina of Time originally could have been a smaller game set entirely inside Ganon’s castle. I’m glad that the Nintendo 64 classic eventually went with a larger scope, but I sure am curious to know what that game looked like.