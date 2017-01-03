HP is refreshing its 15.6-inch Spectre x360 laptop to make it more appealing to creators. Billed as the “most powerful” Spectre, this touch-friendly convertible laptop builds on its 2016 predecessor with a 7th-generation Intel chip, fast-charging support, a larger battery, and an ultra high-definition (UHD) display.

The 2017 edition of the 15.6-inch Spectre x360 goes on sale February 26 on HP’s website starting at $1,280. You can also purchase the computer at Best Buy for $1,500.

Equipped with a 15.6-inch diagonal 4K touch display, a 3840×2160 resolution, and more than 8 million pixels, this computer is not just your normal work laptop — it’s designed to entertain and provide optimal graphic support to designers, gamers, photographers, and those who just prefer having sharper images. The Spectre has a micro-edge display that has become a standard feature, with a UWVA eDP BrightView WLED-backlist narrow border touch screen.

Running on Windows 10 Home, the laptop also has a 256GB PCle NvME M.2 Solid-State Drive, 16GB DDR4 SDRAM, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, a full-size island-style backlit keyboard, and a front-facing FHD IR webcam and dual array microphones. There are also ports for USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB A, and USB Type-C 3.1 Gen.

HP has added a larger battery to the computer, claiming that it can run up to 12 hours without charging, or about 1.5 hours longer than the 2016 edition. And when your battery does run low, you probably won’t have to wait long to be back on the go, since this year’s model features support for fast charging, which the company promises will produce a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

In a twist, Intel graphic cards are not being used this time around. While you had a choice of an Intel HD Graphics 520 or Iris Graphics card last year, HP has shifted to include an NVIDIA GeForce 940MX card with 2GB of dedicated video memory and about 10GB total graphics memory.

Overall, the 15.6-inch Spectre x360 is a tad heavier than its predecessor: 4.4 pounds versus 4.02 pounds.

Gallery: HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch laptop

In October, HP refreshed the 13-inch version of this laptop. You can read VentureBeat’s review here.

Besides the updated Spectre, HP is also introducing a new version of its EliteBook x360, Envy Curved AiO 34, and OMEN X 35-inch curved display, and the Sprout Pro G2.