HP is trying to get in good with gamers. Its latest effort is the Omen X 35-inch curved display that goes with the Omen X gaming computer launching in 2016.

The display is designed to immerse gamers with a screen that covers their whole field of vision. The UWQHD 21:9 display offers 34 percent more screen than a 16:9 QHD display. HP is showing the display off at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The screen has deep black levels made possible by a 2,500:1 static contrast ratio. That means the colors are vibrant and the blacks are really black. It has a three-sided micro-edge liquid crystal display design with less than 7 millimeters of border on the edges.

It also has a 3-millisecond response time and 100-hertz refresh rate. It uses Nvidia G-Sync technology to eliminate image tearing and lag.

The adjustable height stand has 130 millimeters of travel and ambient lighting to diffuse the display brightness in dimly lit rooms.

And the screen has 1,800R curvature that lessons eye strain by bringing the left and right edges inward for a wider field of view. You can store your headset on the built-in headphone hook.

The monitor has an accessible DisplayPort, HDMI connector, and three integrated USB 3.0 hub downstream ports. Cables are included. The display will be available in March for $1,300.