Kingston’s HyperX gaming brand has already established itself as a high-quality peripheral manufacturer that sells its wares at relatively low prices, and it’s aiming to build on that reputation with the introduction of its latest high-end headset.

Image Credit: HyperX

They HyperX Cloud Revolver S is the company’s newest headset, and it debuts in March for $150. The company aims to set it apart from the competition by including a special USB dongle that adds Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound instantly without additional software. You can get a similar setup from other headsets, like Sennheiser’s PC373D, but these kinds of products start at around $250 — and that’s $100 more expensive than the Revolver S. The surround-sound dongle will join HyperX’s focus on sound quality and comfort to help fill out its product lineup that includes some of the best headsets in their respective price ranges.

“The HyperX Cloud Revolver S headset delivers one-click premium sound, premium performance, and premium comfort to pro gamers,” HyperX audio boss Tyler Needles said in a statement. “Simply plug it in and one click later, Dolby quality sound is instantly on. Game, watch movies, or listen to music with Cloud Revolver S to immerse yourself in cinema quality audio.”

The Revolver S also features 50mm drivers, closed-back cups for sound isolation, and a noise-canceling microphone. And if the end product even comes close to matching something like the Sennheiser PC 373D, then HyperX may once again have the best headset you can buy for the money.