Overwatch’s heroes have a new playground.

Blizzard has released a new map, Oasis, for its team-based shooter. It’s available as part of a free update for all versions of the game: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Overwatch has become a huge hit since launching last May, already reaching 20 million players. New content like this can keep them engaged.

Oasis is a Control map, meaning that it has teams fighting for possession of the same point. It differs from other modes in that there isn’t a defending team. Instead, everyone wants to control the same spot. Like other Control maps, Oasis actually has three different arenas set in the same location — in this case, a futuristic Middle Eastern city. In normal play, the first team to win two rounds takes the game. In Competitive, the first to three wins.

This is the second map that Blizzard has added to Overwatch since the game’s release. Eichenwalde was the first, which took place in a castle town in Germany. Each map adds a little more flavor to Overwatch’s story by giving players some new scenery and details to take in.