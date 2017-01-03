If you got a new PlayStation 4 for Christmas and have a PlayStation Plus subscription, here’s an easy way to get a bunch of games for the console.

This month’s PlayStation Plus games for Sony’s systems are now available. You can download these if you pay for the premium version of the PlayStation Network that costs $10 per month or $60 per year. Many of these have a cross-buy feature, meaning that you can play them on multiple platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, or Vita) once you download and version of it.

On PlayStation 4, you can download the remastered version of the classic adventure game Day of the Tentacle (crossbuy with Vita) and the life-management war game This War of Mine: The Little Ones. PlayStation 3 owners get the isometric racer BlazeRush and the sidescrolling burglary game The Swindle (crossbuy with PS4 and Vita). On the portable Vita, you get the puzzle game Azkend 2 and the top-down action-adventure title Titan Souls (crossbuy with PS4).

That’s a pretty nice mix of games, and you can play most of them on a PlayStation 4.