Welcome, 2017! And while we’re still polishing off the games we bought in 2016 (or in 2015 … or 2014 … hell, even 2010!), others are looking for titles to play in the New Year.
GamesBeat has rounded up as many release dates and TBA games as we could. This should help you keep on top of what’s coming out all year (it’s harder for us to track mobile releases, but we’ll add and update as we’re notified) and plot what games (or even systems) you want to add to your gaming arsenal in 2017.
If you’re a developer or from a studio or publisher and see a game that’s missing (or its release date or platforms have changed), please reach out to us at games@venturebeat.com.
January
January 4
- Football Blitz (PC, Mac)
- M.E.R.C. (PC)
January 5
- The Cabin: VR Escape the Room (PC VR)
- Wander: The Rebirth (PC VR)
January 6
- ACA Neo Geo Alpha Mission II (PS4)
- Crimson Sword Saga: The Peloran Wars (PC)
- Crowtel Renovations (PC)
- Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)
- HoPiko (PC)
- Rising (PC)
- Standby (PC)
- Twisted (PC)
January 9
- Javva Juice (PC)
- Tomb Joe (PC)
- Word Killer: Revolution (PC)
January 10
- Beats Fever (PC)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone (PS4)
- Night in the Woods (PS4, PC, Mac)
January 11
- Cold Vengeance (PC)
- Criminal Girls: Invite Only (PC)
- Illyriad (PC)
- Super Death Area (PC)
January 12
- Detention (PC)
January 13
- Alien Shooter TD (PC)
- Cemetary Warrior 3 (PC)
- Never Forget Me (PC)
- Not Dying Today (PC)
- Pain Train (PC)
- Rage of the Zombies (PC)
- Rise and Shine (Xbox One, PC)
January 15
- Road Redemption (PS4, Xbox 1)
January 16
- Cards of Chaos (PC)
- The Fishing Club 3D (PC)
- Hellphobia (PC)
- My Pet Rock (PC)
January 17
- 2064: Read Only Memories (PS4)
- Baseball Riot (PC)
- Monumental Failure (PC)
- Siegecraft Commander (PC)
- Super Rock Blasters (PC)
January 19
- Ashbourne (PC)
- Eon Altar – Episode 3: Watcher In The Dark (PC, Mac)
January 20
- Bloody Boobs (PC)
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS)
- Frequent Flyer (PC)
- Gravity Rush 2 (PS4, Vita)
- Heroes of the Dire (PC)
- Infinitum (PC)
- Red Haze (PC)
- Urban Empire (PC, Mac)
January 23
- Hellenica Tactics (PC)
January 24
- Crypt of the Necromancer: Amplified (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Tales of Berseria (PS4, PC)
- Yakuza 0 (PS4)
January 25
- Ellipsis (PC)
January 26
- Lost Sector Online Europe (PC)
- A Normal Lost Phone (PC)
- Outrageous Grounds (PC VR)
- The Wardrobe (PC)
January 30
- Disgaea 2 (PC)
- Wells (PC)
January 31
- Conan: Exiles (PC)
- Contstructor HD (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Digimon World: Next Order (PS4)
- G.E.O: Gather, Explore, Observe (PC)
- Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Sentinels (PC)
- Second Coming (PC)
February
February 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — Road to Boruto expansion (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
February 3
- Hero (PC)
- A House of Many Doors (PC)
- Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (3DS)
- Xenon Valkyrie (PC)
February 7
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC)
- Gunmetal Arcadia (PC, Mac)
- Splasher (PC)
- Syrian Warfare (PC)
- Touhou Genso Wanderer (PS4, Vita)
February 8
- Arelite Core (PC)
February 9
- Nioh (PS4)
- Warpball (PC)
February 10
- Super Spring Ball (PC)
February 14
- For Honor (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Revolve (PC, Mac)
- Sniper Elite 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Vive le Roi (PC, Mac)
February 15
- Army Girls (PC)
February 16
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (PC)
February 17
- Hollow Bliss (PC)
February 20
- The Journey: Bob’s Story (PC)
February 21
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PS4, PC, Vita)
- Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One, PC)
- Ys Origin (PS4, Vita)
February 22
- Dodge Master (PC)
February 24
- Eternam Return (PC)
- Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
February 27
- The Last Weekend (PC)
February 28
- Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC)
March
March 3
- Ra2 (PC)
March 7
- One Sole Purpose (PC)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Nier: Automata (PS4)
March 14
- Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4)
- Styx: Shards of Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive)
March 21
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
March 23
- Battle for Orion 2 (PC)
- The End of an Age: Fading Remnants (PC)
March 24
- Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One)
March 28
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix (PS4)
- MLB The Show 17 (PS4)
April
April 3
- Domina (PC)
April 4
- Persona 5 (PS4, PS3)
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
April 5
- Ira (PC, Mac)
April 7
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
April 10
- Don’t Knock Twice (PC VR)
April 11
- Yooka-Laylee (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
April 13
- Calm Waters (PC, Mac)
April 18
- The Silver Case (PS4)
April 25
- Dragon Quest Heroes II (PS4)
April 28
- Super Red-Hot Hero (PC)
May
May 4
- Galer: Plague of Heroes (PC)
May 9
- Birthdays: The Beginning (PS4, PC)
May 15
- Time Carnage (PC VR)
June
June 1
- Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)
July
July 31
- The Station (PC, Mac)
August
August 1
- Life of a Caveman (PC)
October
October 2
- Woven (PC)
Unannounced release dates
- Aaero (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Abandon Ship (PC)
- Absolver (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Ace Combat 7 (PS4)
- Agents of Mayhem (PS4, Xbox One)
- Agony (PS4, Xbox One)
- A Hat in Time (PC, Mac)
- Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
- Arktika.1 (PC VR)
A Rose in the Twilight (PC, Vita)
- Aven Colony (PC)
- Axis Descending (PC, Mac)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- BattleTech (PC, Mac)
- Caligula (Vita)
- Call of Cthulhu (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Chuchel (PC, iOS, Android)
- The Church in the Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Conarium (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox One, PC)
- Crash Bandicoot Remasted Collection (PS4)
- Cuphead (Xbox One, PC)
- Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! (Vita)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, Vita)
- Dark Rose Valkyrie (PS4)
- Dauntless (PC)
- Death’s Gambit (PS4, PC)
- Dino Frontier (PS4 VR)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4)
- Dragon Quest XI (PS4, Switch, 3DS)
- Drawn to Death (PS4)
- Dreadnought (PS4, PC)
- Dreams (PS4)
- D.R.O.N.E. (PC)
- Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)
- Echo (PC)
- ELEX (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- The Escapists 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Ever Oasis (3DS)
- Expeditions: Vikings (PC)
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force (PS4)
- Farpoint (PS4 VR)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
- Finding Paradise (PC, Mac)
- Freedom Planet 2 (PS4, PC, Wii U, Mac)
- Frostpunk (PC)
- Frozen Synapse 2 (PC, Mac)
- Full Throttle Remastered (PS4, Vita, PC)
- Future Unfolding (PS4, PC)
- Get Even (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)
- Golem (PS4)
- Gorogoa (PC, Mac, iOS, Android)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, PS3, Xbox 360, iOS, Android)
- Hand of Fate 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Hello Neighbor (PC)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4, PC)
- Hiveswap (PC, Mac)
- Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android)
- Impact Winter (PC)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Iron Harvest (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Kingdoms And Castles (PC, Mac)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Knights and Bikes (PC, Mac)
- Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy (3DS, iOS, Android)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd (PC)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)
- Lego City Undercover (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Lightfield (PC)
- Little Nightmares (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Lone Echo (PC VR)
- Loot Rascals (PS4, PC)
- Lords of the Fallen 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Matterfall (PS4)
- Mages of Mystralia (PC)
- Mario Sports Superstars (3DS)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares (Vita)
- Megaton Rainfall (PS4, PC)
- Metal Gear Survive (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Mosaic (PC, Mac)
- Natsuki Chronicle (Xbox One)
- New Hot Shots Golf (PS4)
- Nex Machina (PS4)
- Nidhogg 2 (PS4, PC, Mac)
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (PS4, Vita)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4, PS3, 3DS)
- Nine Parchments (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Obduction (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Octogeddon (PC)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (TBA)
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy (PC, Vita)
- Outlast 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Overkill’s The Walking Dead (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Oxygen Not Included (PC)
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (PS4)
- Phantom Dust (Xbox One, PC)
- Pillars of the Earth (TBA)
- Prey (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Project Sonic 2017 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Pyre (PS4, PC)
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward (3DS, PC, Mac, iOS, Android)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Robo Recall (PC VR)
- Rime (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Scalebound (Xbox One, PC)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, PC)
- The Sexy Brutale (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Shadow Warrior 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- The Signal From Tölva (PC, Mac)
- Spellforce 3 (PC)
- Snake Pass (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Sonic Mania (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Starblood Arena (PS4 VR)
- Star Control: Origins (PC)
- State of Decay 2 (Xbox One, PC)
- State of Mind (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Strafe (PS4, PC, Mac)
- Sudden Strike 4 (PS4, PC)
- Sundered (PS4, PC)
- Super Mega Baseball 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Super Mario Run (Android)
- Syberia 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, Android)
- Syren (PS4 VR, PC VR)
- Tacoma (Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Tekken 7 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Arcade)
- Tether (PC)
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds (PC, Mac)
- Thimbleweed Park (Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, Android)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove (Consoles TBA, PC)
- Tokyo 42 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Tokyo Xanadu (PS4, Vita, PC)
- Vampyr (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Voodoo Vince Remaster (Xbox One, PV)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II (PC)
- The Wild Eight (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac)
- Windjammers (PS4, Vita)
- Winning Post 8 2017 (PS4, Vita, PS3, PC)
- WipEout Omega CollectionXenonauts 2 (PS4)
- XING: The Land Beyond (PS4 VR, PC VR)
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (PS4, PC)