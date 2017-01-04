Welcome, 2017! And while we’re still polishing off the games we bought in 2016 (or in 2015 … or 2014 … hell, even 2010!), others are looking for titles to play in the New Year.

GamesBeat has rounded up as many release dates and TBA games as we could. This should help you keep on top of what’s coming out all year (it’s harder for us to track mobile releases, but we’ll add and update as we’re notified) and plot what games (or even systems) you want to add to your gaming arsenal in 2017.

If you’re a developer or from a studio or publisher and see a game that’s missing (or its release date or platforms have changed), please reach out to us at games@venturebeat.com.

January

January 4

Football Blitz (PC, Mac)

M.E.R.C. (PC)

January 5

The Cabin: VR Escape the Room (PC VR)

Wander: The Rebirth (PC VR)

January 6

ACA Neo Geo Alpha Mission II (PS4)

Crimson Sword Saga: The Peloran Wars (PC)

Crowtel Renovations (PC)

Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)

HoPiko (PC)

Rising (PC)

Standby (PC)

Twisted (PC)

January 9

Javva Juice (PC)

Tomb Joe (PC)

Word Killer: Revolution (PC)

January 10

Beats Fever (PC)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone (PS4)

Night in the Woods (PS4, PC, Mac)

January 11

Cold Vengeance (PC)

Criminal Girls: Invite Only (PC)

Illyriad (PC)

Super Death Area (PC)

January 12

Detention (PC)

January 13

Alien Shooter TD (PC)

Cemetary Warrior 3 (PC)

Never Forget Me (PC)

Not Dying Today (PC)

Pain Train (PC)

Rage of the Zombies (PC)

Rise and Shine (Xbox One, PC)

January 15

Road Redemption (PS4, Xbox 1)

January 16

Cards of Chaos (PC)

The Fishing Club 3D (PC)

Hellphobia (PC)

My Pet Rock (PC)

January 17

2064: Read Only Memories (PS4)

Baseball Riot (PC)

Monumental Failure (PC)

Siegecraft Commander (PC)

Super Rock Blasters (PC)

January 19

Ashbourne (PC)

Eon Altar – Episode 3: Watcher In The Dark (PC, Mac)

January 20

Bloody Boobs (PC)

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS)

Frequent Flyer (PC)

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4, Vita)

Heroes of the Dire (PC)

Infinitum (PC)

Red Haze (PC)

Urban Empire (PC, Mac)

January 23

Hellenica Tactics (PC)

January 24

Crypt of the Necromancer: Amplified (PC)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tales of Berseria (PS4, PC)

Yakuza 0 (PS4)

January 25

Ellipsis (PC)

January 26

Lost Sector Online Europe (PC)

A Normal Lost Phone (PC)

Outrageous Grounds (PC VR)

The Wardrobe (PC)

January 30

Disgaea 2 (PC)

Wells (PC)

January 31

Conan: Exiles (PC)

Contstructor HD (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Digimon World: Next Order (PS4)

G.E.O: Gather, Explore, Observe (PC)

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sentinels (PC)

Second Coming (PC)

Image Credit: Ubisoft

February

February 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — Road to Boruto expansion (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

February 3

Hero (PC)

A House of Many Doors (PC)

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (3DS)

Xenon Valkyrie (PC)

February 7

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC)

Gunmetal Arcadia (PC, Mac)

Splasher (PC)

Syrian Warfare (PC)

Touhou Genso Wanderer (PS4, Vita)

February 8

Arelite Core (PC)

February 9

Nioh (PS4)

Warpball (PC)

February 10

Super Spring Ball (PC)

February 14

For Honor (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Revolve (PC, Mac)

Sniper Elite 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Vive le Roi (PC, Mac)

February 15

Army Girls (PC)

February 16

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (PC)

February 17

Hollow Bliss (PC)

February 20

The Journey: Bob’s Story (PC)

February 21

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PS4, PC, Vita)

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One, PC)

Ys Origin (PS4, Vita)

February 22

Dodge Master (PC)

February 24

Eternam Return (PC)

Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

February 27

The Last Weekend (PC)

February 28

Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4)

Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC)

Image Credit: GamesBeat

March

March 3

Ra2 (PC)

March 7

One Sole Purpose (PC)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Nier: Automata (PS4)

March 14

Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4)

Styx: Shards of Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive)

March 21

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

March 23

Battle for Orion 2 (PC)

The End of an Age: Fading Remnants (PC)

March 24

Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One)

March 28

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix (PS4)

MLB The Show 17 (PS4)

Image Credit: Atlus

April

April 3

Domina (PC)

April 4

Persona 5 (PS4, PS3)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

April 5

Ira (PC, Mac)

April 7

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

April 10

Don’t Knock Twice (PC VR)

April 11

Yooka-Laylee (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

April 13

Calm Waters (PC, Mac)

April 18

The Silver Case (PS4)

April 25

Dragon Quest Heroes II (PS4)

April 28

Super Red-Hot Hero (PC)

May

May 4

Galer: Plague of Heroes (PC)

May 9

Birthdays: The Beginning (PS4, PC)

May 15

Time Carnage (PC VR)

June

June 1

Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)

July

July 31

The Station (PC, Mac)

August

August 1

Life of a Caveman (PC)

October

October 2

Woven (PC)

Unannounced release dates