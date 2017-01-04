Even though it traded the guns for a walkie-talkie, Firewatch has become a first-person success.

Developer Campo Santo revealed on its Twitter account that its game Firewatch has sold 1 million copies. The first-person, story-driven adventure was released last February for PlayStation 4 and PC, with an Xbox One version following in September. This is a major milestone for the indie game, cementing it as a commercial success.

Sometime late last year we sold our one millionth copy of Firewatch. Thank you all so much! pic.twitter.com/7LSTqWuU8Q — Campo Santo (@camposanto) January 3, 2017

Our review of Firewatch called the game “special and rare” for its mature story. It has a different setup, starring a fire lookout at a national forest in 1989. It also looks gorgeous, as you can see in the screenshot above.

Campo Santo is also working with production company Good Universe on turning Firewatch into a movie. So you’ll eventually be able to watch Firewatch.