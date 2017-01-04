Heroes of the Storm is welcoming its latest fighter.

The newest character for Blizzard’s multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) is now available. Zul’jin, a troll from the Warcraft universe, is an assassin character that excels at killing enemy heroes with his throwing axes. He also attacks faster the less life he has and is even able to sacrifice his own health to temporarily boost his attack power. Heroes of the Storm is a free-to-play game for PC, so post-release content gives players a reason to stick around as many will want to try new heroes and see if the like them. Players could also choose to spend real money to help unlock new roster members.

Mobas are some of the most popular games these days, especially in the growing esports market. League of Legends and Dota 2 lead the field. However, Blizzard does not release player numbers for Heroes of the Storm, so we don’t know how it’s competing with them.

Blizzard announced Zul’jin last month. He originally appeared in the strategy game Warcraft II from 1995 as a troll chieftan, making him one of the older characters to appear in Heroes of the Storm — even most of the game’s other Warcraft characters come from Warcraft III or World of Warcraft. He did show up in World of Warcraft’s second expansion, The Burning Crusade, as the final boss in the Zul’Aman raid.