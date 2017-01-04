Nvidia has extended its GeForce Now cloud gaming service to PC gamers. Prior to now, the service has been available to Shield TV set-top box owners.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang said in a keynote speech at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas, that the service will be available for a $25 a month subscription fee for 20 hours of streamed content.

With GeForce Now, Nvidia offloads the processing of games from a computer in your home to its data centers. It has upgraded the data centers with its latest Pascal graphics technology, and that enables it to process a game in the cloud and send it over broadband connections to your PC. That means you don’t need a really powerful PC to play the most demanding PC games. you could, for instance, play the high-end graphics of Tomb Raider on a laptop. It will even run on a Mac.

Huang showed that happening live during his keynotes speech.