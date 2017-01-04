Nvidia said today it is connecting its GeForce Experience video game capture technology to Facebook Live.

Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of Nvidia, made the announcement at his keynote speech at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. With the connection to Facebook Life, it will become much easier, with a couple of clicks, to share gameplay capture with a lot of users.

To demo the technology, Huang invited BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn. BioWare is working on Mass Effect: Andromeda, which will be published on March 21 by Electronic Arts. EA showed a glimpse of gameplay for Mass Effect: Andromeda.