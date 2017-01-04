Nvidia unveiled a little gadget that you stick on a wall in your home, instrumenting it for the voice commands of Google Assistant. The Spot allows you to issue voice commands in your smart home that can control all sorts of things in your home.

The Spot has a microphone, positional information, and networking that enable it to pick up your voice anywhere in your home. So now you can speak commands to Google Assistant, the artificial intelligence voice recognition platform, anywhere in your home.

Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of Nvidia, made the announcement at his keynote speech at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. He said the Spot will debut in the coming months at a price to be determined. The Spot is one more thing that extends the usefulness of Nvidia’s Shield TV set-top box, which now has Google Assistant integration.