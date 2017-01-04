Peloton is launching its immersive fitness bike for commercial environments such as gyms, hotels, country clubs, hospitals, universities, and health clubs.

The bike combines hardware and software to deliver an immersive experience for stationary cyclists. The New York company announced the new commercial-grade bike at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The bikes will be available in the spring of 2017. Peloton touts itself as a tech company that is revolutionizing the fitness industry. The bike’s display shows you live and on-demand classes that allow you to receive instructor feedback and choose the workout that you want, when you want, with 12 daily live rides and 4000-plus on-demand rides.

Image Credit: Peloton

Also at CES, Peloton announced a partnership with Fitbit, the leader in the connected health and fitness market. Peloton ride metrics can now sync directly to the Fitbit app, making it easier for you to see the impact your ride has on your day and view a more complete picture of your overall health and fitness.

Since its inception, Peloton has promised to deliver the best workout to people on their own time, in their own space. Over the last two years, members of the Peloton community have voiced their desire for uninterrupted access to Peloton, starting within their home and beyond.

Uber’s NY offices, the Monarch Beach Resort, and the Westin Chicago River North were among the early adopters who purchased Peloton bikes for their indoor cycling employees and guests, and are among a much larger group who independently placed Peloton bikes in their multi-use spaces.

“The launch of this new category for Peloton is truly a reaction to the demand of our dedicated rider community,” said John Foley, cofounder and CEO of Peloton, in a statement. “Our community of riders love the experience so much that they want to engage with our products and our content wherever they go.”

He added, “Whether that’s traveling to a hotel, going to their fitness club, or at their office gym, our riders want to continue enjoying the Peloton experience wherever they are. Launching this new commercial-grade bike with specialized hardware and software made perfect sense as the next step in the Peloton journey.”

The bike’s features work together to create an optimal multi-user experience. These features include software that accommodates multiple riders and allows for easy account creation for new users; heavy-duty durability; quick, easy adjustability, allowing you to switch between multiple users; a larger range of user sizes, with soft-grip, pull-pin height adjustment controls and hybrid/dual-sided pedals; a laser-cut steel frame that has been re-engineered for maximum comfort and stability; and the new Peloton Drive, which allows for the most efficient power transfer and most accurate power measurement.

The bike also has a real-time leaderboard that lets you compete against riders across the country, a 22-inch high-definition, sweat-proof touchscreen that fully immerses you in every class, and in-depth performance metrics — including heart rate, output (KJ), cadence (RPM), and resistance — that allow you to push yourself in every ride.

All Peloton riders — at home and in the commercial setting — can connect their account to Fitbit, ensuring that every mile you ride counts toward your overall health and fitness goals. Starting this week, you will be able to log each Peloton ride as an exercise in the Fitbit app, where you can view your ride summary, including name of ride and instructor, length of ride, distance ridden, and calories burned.

Founded in 2012, Peloton makes bikes that provide access to live and on-demand fitness group classes led by elite NYC instructors. The company has more than 300 employees and has raised $120 million from investors such as Catterton, Tiger Global, and True Ventures.