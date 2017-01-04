Samsung Electronics America chief Tim Baxter announced that the company has sold 5 million Gear VR virtual reality headsets for mobile devices to date.

The South Korean electronics giant made the announcement at its press event at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

Baxter said that consumers have viewed over 10 million hours of 360-degree video in VR, and he said more hours of video are being uploaded via Gear 360 camera.

That’s good news for the VR industry — particularly software makers — as most reports have suggested that VR is off to a slow start. But it confirms that mobile VR is accounting for the bulk of the market so far, in contast to PC-based VR hardware.