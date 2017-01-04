Samsung on Wednesday announced it’s launching a laptop geared for the gaming audience called the Notebook Odyssey. This is the company’s first official foray into the space, but it may leave some gamers wondering why. The computer is available in two screen sizes — 15.6 and 17.3 inches.

In addition, Samsung has refreshed its 15-inch Notebook 9 laptop for those in the U.S. to now include an Nvidia GeForce 940 GX processor chip and an improved design.

“Today, serious and even casual gamers seek computing devices that not only pack power for intense graphics-rich games but also feature a stylish and portable design,” remarked Samsung senior vice president for its PC business team, mobile communications YoungGyoo Choi. “We’re excited to expand our PC portfolio with a premium gaming solution featuring refinements in design, cutting-edge technology and enhanced gaming usability.”

Both versions of the Notebook Odyssey are equipped with a 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor. Beyond that, the specifications vary, with the 15.6-inch containing up to 32 GB of RAM, 256 GB PCIE SSD and 1 TB HDD storage, an Nvidia GTX1050 graphics card, and a 43Wh battery, weighing 2.53 kilograms. Its 17.3-inch sibling packs more of a punch with 64 GB of RAM, 512 GB PCIE SSD and 1 TB HDD storage, and a 93Wh battery, at 3.79 kilograms. The graphics card was not revealed.

Because it’s made for gamers, these laptops include HexaFlow vents that will cool and ventilate the system so that it remains at a suitable temperature. These vents are located at the bottom of the device and can be removed to upgrade storage and memory.

The displays feature a wide-view angle and anti-glare technology with a 1920×1080 resolution in full high-definition. The 15.6-inch laptop has a backlight that goes up to 280 nits in brightness, while the 17.3-inch has one that goes up to 300 nits.

Although not stated, it’s quite possible that the Notebook Odyssey is setting the stage for additional gaming opportunities, such as virtual reality, which requires a high-performing computer to use. It’s possible that with Gear VR and the partnership Samsung has with Facebook, future laptops may be built specifically for that game platform.