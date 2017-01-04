Sony said that it sold 6.2 million PlayStation 4 video game consoles to consumers during the holidays on a worldwide basis.

Sony also said that it sold more than 50.4 million units of software (games and Blu-ray movies) during the holidays. And the company’s big exclusive, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, has now sold through to consumers more than 8.7 million copies globally. Those numbers should help cement Sony’s No. 1 position in the game console hardware market. Sony made the announcement at its press event at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

Sony’s game division, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), said it has now sold through to consumers (as opposed to shipped to retailers) more than 53.4 million units globally, as of January 1, 2017.

“We are truly grateful for the tremendous support from our fans and partners, which has helped to make this holiday season one of the best in our history,” said Andrew House, president and global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a statement. “We will aim to continue the momentum this year by broadening the PS4 title portfolio, further enriching the revolutionary gaming experiences on PlayStation VR and high quality gaming experience on PlayStation 4 Pro, while also expanding network services. We will remain steadfast in making the PS4 the best place to play.”

The PS4 system is currently available in 123 countries and regions worldwide. Sony didn’t say how many PSVR units it sold.