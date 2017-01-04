Death nets downloads.

Publisher GungHo Entertainment announced today that its free-to-play hack-‘n’-slash game Let It Die has surpassed 1 million downloads since coming out for the PlayStation 4 on December 3. Those could translate into potential customers that could spend money on in-game transactions.

GungHo’s best known for its biggest hit, the mobile game Puzzle & Dragons. Let It Die is the publisher’s first PlayStation 4 game, although it did publish the mobile version of Galak-Z. Grasshopper Entertainment developed Let It Die. Goichi Suda, also known as Suda 51, is the chief executive officer of that studio, known for violent, over-the-top games like No More Heroes and Lollipop Chainsaw.

“Developed by the creative minds at Grasshopper Manufacture, Let It Die is set in a post-apocalyptic Japan that starts players with little more than their undergarments to survive,” GungHo detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Players must forage for powerful weapons and armor to do battle with the over-the-top ultraviolent future that waits.”

To celebrate the milestone, Let It Die is giving players who log in a daily bonus Death Metal from January 6 to January 8. Death Metals are an in-game currency that allow players to continue the game after dying. You can also buy Death Metals with real money.