It’s 2017, and — as we all know — this means that presidential politics no longer affect us and all celebrities from the 1970s and 1980s are now immortal. But the GamesBeat Decides podcast? Well that never changes.

Except for when one of us has a kid!

Your host, Jeffrey Grubb, is about to have his first kid, and he’s essentially on paternity leave. That means we’re recording some miniepisodes for the next couple of weeks. We’re kicking that off with a look back at the history of video game consoles. And instead of deciding which one was the best at playing games, we’re going to choose which one looked the coolest. Join us, won’t you?

The topic:

The top 5 best-looking video game consoles of all time

Listen by pressing play here or on the video above:

Other ways to listen: