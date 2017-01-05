Focus Home has enlisted some help in making its upcoming action-adventure game.

The French publisher announced today that it’s working with veteran developer Asobo Studio on The Plague. It’s another French company, and it has worked on a number of high-profile games like Quantum Break and Recore. It was also the first independent studio to announce it was working on a game for Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality platform.

The Plague is for PC and consoles, and Focus Home will announce more about it at its What’s Next de Focus event in February.

“Collaborating with Focus Home Interactive on a new, original creation of our team is a major step in the development of our studio,” says Asobo chief executive officer Sebastian Wloch in a canned statement. “For this ambitious project, we needed the full support of a strong and growing publisher. The Focus team, through their professionalism, enthusiasm, and openness, have naturally established themselves as the ideal partners to bring the experience we wish to offer to players. “