Google’s latest acquisition is Limes Audio, a 10-year-old Swedish company that sought to fix the terrible audio issues that arise during conference calls.

Google announced the news in a blog post today, and cited Hangouts and its enterprise counterpart, Chromebox for Meetings, as two products the Limes Audio tech may improve.

From the looks of it, Limes Audio is shutting down following the deal and hauling its software to Mountain View, California. A note from the founders suggests the team may “continue collaborating within the community” going forward, “working together towards a better audio experience for everyone.”

