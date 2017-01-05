Smart Atoms debuted prototypes of its LaMetric Air home environment monitor today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

With sensors built into the triangle-shaped device, LaMetric Air monitors air quality, temperature, humidity, noise levels, and lighting in real time, displaying results and providing alerts if conditions are less than optimal.

“In contrast to display-less devices, which require you to open an app to know whether the conditions are comfortable, it provides the information in a natural way, in real time and at a glance,” said LaMetric in a statement shared with VentureBeat.

Image Credit: LaMetric

Should CO2 reach abnormal levels or the air get too dry, LaMetric Air will offer solutions, such as airing out the room or decreasing the temperature.

LaMetric Air is the second product by LaMetric, following the LaMetric Time smart clock. The clock, which made its consumer debut in fall 2015, is able to deliver web analytics and email alerts, play music, and control smart home devices.

LaMetric Air will track and share data about environmental conditions over time through a smartphone app.

A release date for LaMetric Air has not yet been set.

Fueled by a successful crowdfunding campaign, LaMetric-maker Smart Atoms made its debut in 2014.