Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded WiFi and wireless solution provider, today at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas announced their launch of a range of LibreSync products now integrating smart voice assistant capability as well as new products specifically designed for delivering Mic-to-Cloud voice control, audio streaming, home control and security services and applications. Libre’s industry leading scalable WiFi and BlueTooth connectivity modules with their extensive LibreSync software enable OEMs and ODMs to more easily integrate these complex new voice interface and voice assistant technologies into their products. In addition to fundamental Mic-to-Cloud backend integration and media streaming capability integrated into the LibreSync platform, Libre announces a new range of flexible turn-key microphone front-end voice modules called “Libre Voice Modules” or “LVM” products.

This new range of Libre Voice Module (LVM) solutions are the perfect complement to Libre’s range of scalable LibreSync WiFi and BlueTooth connectivity modules, and uniquely enabling scalable price/performance options, from single mic up to six microphone configurations. These LVM modules deliver optimized features with advanced far field, beam forming, acoustic echo cancellation, wake-word recognition algorithms and on-line/off-line control command recognition to deliver industry leading performance. Certain configurations also include high value options for security and safety features using sound classification technology such that products can detect and respond to smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, glass breaking and even baby cries for parental monitoring for example. These voice modules can seamlessly integrate with the LibreSync WiFi/BT modules and platform to deliver many advanced audio and music streaming features along with a growing list of Smart Home applications. Holding true to the Libre strategy, these solutions will offer price/performance options and integrate voice support across multiple ecosystems such that OEMs and ODMs can leverage one platform and supplier in Libre to service their broad product line needs.

“Libre Wireless Technologies continues to lead the market with innovation and uniquely enabling mainstream products and ecosystem solution options in the rapidly expanding segments, and now integrating network mic and voice control applications and services,” says Hooman Kashef, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “We continue to work with top ecosystem providers and brand customers to enable this incredibly compelling new world of voice assistant applications with market leading technologies and are planning many product launches in the coming months.”

About Libre Wireless Technologies

Libre Wireless Technologies has extensive expertise and experience in developing WiFi/Wireless technologies with IoT, Media streaming and voice interface/control software and SDK platforms, electronic modules and RF/antenna design solutions. The Libre team has deep WiFi/BT technology, IoT and A/V system design experience combined with world wide sales, technical support and design partnerships. The LibreSync platform incorporates unique media streaming technology, scalable mic-to-cloud voice processing modules, broad mobile platform ecosystem support, seamless interoperability, scalable price/performance solution options, optimized and flexible WiFi/BlueTooth options (1×1 11n, 2×2 11n, 11n/ac) and extensive system level features. Optimized for performance, power, size and cost, LibreSync solutions provide ODMs and CE Brand customers with the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading Smart Home, voice and media streaming platform available.

