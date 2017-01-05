Save a seat at your breakfast table for Nintendo on January 13 — you just might learn what games you’ll want to buy with your new Switch console.

Today, Nintendo’s official Twitter feed announced that the Japanese game maker will stream an episode of Treehouse Live, a series of marketing videos that show off products and interviews with developers and designers. This 6:30 a.m. Pacific broadcast will focus on games for the company’s new Switch hybrid home/portable console. While we know some of the system’s releases, like the highly anticipated The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo hasn’t gone in-depth with what games will come with the Switch when it launches in March.

Join us at 9:30AM EST on 1/13 for Treehouse Live and an in-depth look at upcoming games featured in the Nintendo Switch Presentation. pic.twitter.com/0OMGtCJLW9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 5, 2017

The Switch is a significant bet for Nintendo, which saw its Wii U console tank shortly after its 2012 launch (it racked up just 13.36 million systems sold, far behind Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One consoles). It’s an intriguing console, with a base it can plug into for play on the TV and a portable that enables for gaming on the go. As GamesBeat learned last month, it uses older Nvidia Maxwell chips, but Nintendo has never focused on cutting-edge tech in its consoles.