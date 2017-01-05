Paragon has a new champion.

Epic Games revealed a new hero today, Serath, for its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). New characters can give current players a reason to stick around with a free-to-play game. Paragon is in an open beta (meaning anyone can download and play it) for PlayStation 4 and PC.

MOBAs are some of the most popular games out there, especially in the growing esports market. League of Legends and Dota 2 lead the field, but Paragon differs from them with a third-person camera. It also has a PlayStation 4 release, while League of Legends and Dota 2 are only playable on PC. Paragon also benefits from Epic Game’s Unreal Engine 4, which makes it graphically superior to its competition.

Still, Epic Games does not give out player numbers for Paragon, so we don’t know how it ranks compared with League of Legends or Dota 2. But it’s unlikely to be more popular.

Serath is a melee fighter that attacks with both holy and dark abilities. You can see her in action in the trailer above.