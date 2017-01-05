Electronic Arts is hosting its own competition during Super Bowl week.

The publisher today announced the EA Sports Bowl, an event that will have pro athletes compete in Madden NLF 17 and FIFA 17 and live music. It will take place in Club Nomadic in Houston on February 2. You can buy tickets to attend the event live starting on January 7 at Ticketmaster.

While esports is a growing market, this event is more about watching professional athletes (not necessarily pros at the video games themselves) compete in the digital arena. Still, just like with esports, fans enjoy watching others compete in their favorite games.

“The EA Sports party is always one of the hottest tickets in town during Super Bowl week and this year is one of our best shows ever,” said Randy Chase, senior marketing director at EA Sports, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “This year has an amazing lineup of athletes and musical talent, and Club Nomadic is going to be one of the greatest venues we’ve ever had. We can’t wait to see everyone in Houston.”

The event will feature performances by country music superstar Sam Hunt and the Grammy-nominated duo The Chainsmokers. EA also promises “a few surprises.”