Apple’s response to a shareholder proposal requesting that the company disclose more about its charitable giving was to oppose it…by disclosing more about its charitable giving.

In a proxy statement filed today, Apple executives wrote: “Apple already provides detailed information about our core values and our most significant charitable contributions on our website at apple.com/diversity/creating-opportunities and apple.com/product-red.”

The company then went on to list those contributions, some of which are well known and others less so:

“Apple has joined President Obama’s ConnectED initiative and pledged $100 million to bring technology and services into 114 underserved schools across the United States. Under this program, we are donating an iPad to every student, a Mac and iPad to every teacher, and an Apple TV to every classroom, as well as services and professional development for teachers. There are now more than 50,000 students learning, creating, and exploring on iPad through our ConnectED commitment, and 96 percent of those students are eligible for a free or reduced-price lunch program.”

“When our customers buy (PRODUCT)RED™ Apple products, Apple contributes to the Global Fund to provide counseling, testing, and medical care to those most affected by the AIDS epidemic. So far, (PRODUCT)RED has raised over $360 million for the Global Fund, including nearly $120 million through Apple.”

Among the lesser known:

“Apple has launched a multiyear, $40 million partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The TMCF in turn creates opportunities for students from public and private historically black colleges and universities who are pursuing careers in the tech industry. Apple does not just give money to the TMCF; we work collaboratively with the fund to advance its goals. For example, Apple hired 33 students from these institutions as summer interns in 2016, and as part of the TMCF partnership, also hosted them for a weeklong immersion at Apple’s campus several months ahead of time to provide them with a foundation of Apple culture and values to help pave the way for a successful experience.”

And here is a list of organizations that have been recipients of Apple’s charitable giving:

American Red Cross

The Conservation Fund

Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing

Mercy Corps

National Center for Women & Information Technology

National Society of Black Engineers

World Wildlife Fund

“Apple believes in leaving the world better than we found it,” the company wrote. “We actively support our communities through philanthropic activities.”