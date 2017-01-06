A man’s home is his castle — sometimes literally.

Developer Funcom released a new video for its upcoming survival game Conan Exiles, showing off how building works in the open-world title. You can watch it above. Conan Exiles is coming out for PC via early access on January 31 and on Xbox One on in the spring. With early access, you can buy and play a game immediately, but it’s unfinished and receives update as the designers continue working on the game, often incorporating player feedback as they do so.

The game is based on the Conan the Barbarian fantasy world created by author Robert E. Howard in a series of books and stories beginning in 1932, later appearing on the big screen in the 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger film of the same name. The franchise has also spawned several video games, including 2008’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game Age of Conan.

Open-world survival games have become popular, with titles like Ark: Survival Evolved becoming hits on PC and consoles. Conan Exiles will try to reach a similar level of success, although (like most survival games) it’ll likely have a long early access period.