One of the best weeks of the gaming year is underway.

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2017 has started, and the event will go on until the night of Saturday, January 14. AGDQ is a marathon of speedruns, which has players beating games as quickly as possible. It’s all broadcasted on Twitch. Best of all, the event takes donations for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Last year, AGDQ raised $1,216,309.

You can check out the week’s schedule here. And if you’re looking for some special runs to watch, we’ve listed the five games we’re looking the most forward to during the marathon.

If you don’t care about speedruns but want to help a worthy cause, you can donate here.

And, of course, you can watch the event all week long on Games Done Quick’s Twitch page.