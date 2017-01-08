Razer had a couple of crazy ideas for gamers at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. In addition to the gaming wall project, Project Ariana, the hardware company also revealed Project Valerie, a laptop with three monitors.

The company showed Valerie behind a glass case at its booth at CES. I thought it was a cool idea, but I wondered how stable the side screens would be since they’re so big and supported only by side hinges.

“The whole concept of Project Valerie is taking the triple display experience of the desktop and putting it in a notebook form factor,” said Kevin Sather, director of product marketing for systems at Razer, in an interview with GamesBeat.

Project Valerie stands as the world’s first portable laptop with three built-in 4K monitors. Each 17.3-inch IGZO display is equipped with Nvidia G-sync technology, which smooths image problems that result when the monitor can’t keep up with the computer. It uses the Blade Pro chassis, and it has an automatic deployment system so that you press a button and the screens deploy.

Sather said the company is soliciting feedback on the idea for now, and once it absorbs the game community’s thoughts, it will figure out how soon to take the product to market.

Here’s our video preview of Project Valerie.