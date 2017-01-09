Here’s our favorite photos from CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas last week.

We browsed the show floors across multiple convention centers, with tech products from nearly 4,000 exhibitors covering 2.6 million square feet of space. We were among an estimated 165,000 attendees.

We walked for miles and took pictures of the coolest things, and the weirdest things, that we saw. Robots greeted us at parties, and artists chiseled ice sculptures that melted a few hours later. These are some of the things that you only see in Vegas.

CES 2017 featured plenty of innovations, as you’ll see in the images below. They ranged from second-generation smart refrigerators to smart canes.

Please enjoy them.