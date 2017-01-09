Microsoft is starting 2017 by killing off a notable console exclusive.

Earlier today, Kotaku reported that the publisher had cancelled the action-role-playing game Scalebound. Microsoft has now confirmed to the publication that the Platinum Games project slated for Xbox One and PC is no longer in development. Microsoft previously touted Scalebound as a big console exclusive (meaning it wasn’t coming out for its main competition, the PlayStation 4), often drawing attention to the fact that it was going to be the next game from Hideki Kamiya, who previously directed famous action hits like Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe, and Bayonetta.

“After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound,” Microsoft told Kotaku. “We’re working hard to deliver an amazing lineup of games to our fans this year, including Halo Wars 2, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves, and other great experiences.”

Scalebound would’ve had players fighting giant monsters with the help of a dragon companion, which they could also use for aerial combat. It was supposed to come out in late 2016 but suffered a delay to 2017 before this cancellation. The 2017 window was a big one, so we don’t know when exactly Microsoft hoped to release the game, nor do we know what kind of a gap its cancellation will leave in its calendar.

We asked Platinum Games for a comment and will update the story if it responds.