Theft has struck one of gaming’s biggest hardware companies.

Razer confirmed to GamesBeat that two of its Project Valerie laptop prototypes were stolen from its booth at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The hardware and peripheral manufacturer is offering a reward to any person with information that could lead to their recovery We had a chance to look at the laptop ourselves at CES, which has three 4K screens arranged side-by-side-by-side that fold out from a traditional laptop shape.

Razer sent the following statement to GamesBeat:

The product was taken from the Razer press room at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017. A $25,000 reward is being offered for original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect. Razer, in its sole discretion, will decide who is entitled to a reward and in what amount. Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered. The decision will be based primarily upon law enforcement’s evaluation of the value of the information provided. When there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts determined by Razer. Razer associates are not eligible for the reward. This reward offer is good for one year from the date it is first offered, unless extended by Razer. Information about the theft can be sent to legal@razerzone.com. Razer will not publicly disclose material that it receives or details about respondents, except to those persons with whom Razer is directly working to resolve this matter or as may be required by law.

Project Valerie creates a widescreen view that could encompass much of a user’s field of vision. Having devices like this stolen is a nightmare for any company, since much of it is new tech that it doesn’t want in the hands of competitors. Valerie was on display behind glass screens.

Kevin Sather, director of product marketing for systems at Razer, told GamesBeat at the show that Razer was gathering feedback on the product. The company also showed Project Ariana at the show, which turns you wall into part of your game display.