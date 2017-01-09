Fingerprint sensors are spreading into more products, including the traditional padlock. BenjiLock is a new padlock that you can unlock with your fingerprint.

Los Angeles-based startup BenjiLock, which uses fingerprint recognition technology from partners, is an offline product. Robbie Cabral, CEO and founder of BenjiLock, said there’s no need to connect the lock to the internet. The fingerprint reader can store your print in its memory and recall it for recognition purposes. It’s a good example of how just the right amount of technology can make something more convenient for consumers without adding a ton of cost.

“It opens in less than a second,” said Cabral, during an interview at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas last week. “There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. We made it for both young people and older people. They don’t need the tech stuff.”

Cabral and his wife, Brach Cabral, have been working on the technology for a while. The lock will come in a variety of colors, like black, copper brass, and stainless steel.

What happens if you lose your finger? Well, you’ll have bigger problems, but you can open the lock with a fingerprint or a traditional key. It will come out in the third quarter of this year for about $80. I’d say that isn’t a bad price, considering how easy it is to lose a key or forget your locker combination. With BenjiLock, the key is literally at your fingertips.