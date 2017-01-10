Proven Commercial Leader with Engineering, Design and Manufacturing Expertise joins AAI

Applied Acoustics International® (AAI™), a Tier 1 supplier of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) solutions to the North American automotive industry, today announced the appointment of Tony Daines as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Larry Hagood, Daines will drive sales, business development, and marketing initiatives to expand commercial opportunities with current and prospective automakers, and Tier I suppliers to the North America automotive industry. AAI has been a trusted supplier to Japanese automakers manufacturing in the Americas since 1986.

Mr. Daines will leverage his 20+ years of experience in the automotive industry to grow AAI market share and accelerate revenue growth. Prior to joining AAI, Tony Daines served as Chief Marketing Officer for the Adler Pelzer Group NAFTA business unit, leading over $400 million in global commercial activity for the Tier 1 supplier of automotive acoustics, carpet, and soft trim systems. Tony held previous Global Customer Director and VP Sales roles at Adler Pelzer Group, achieving significant revenue growth through customer diversification and new product introductions in support of new vehicle platforms. Before Adler Pelzer Group, Daines designed passenger seating systems as a lead engineer for Lear Corporation, a world leader in luxury and performance automotive seating. Mr. Daines began his career in project and mechanical engineering roles at Johnson Controls and GEC Marconi.

“Tony is skilled at delivering results and creating successful outcomes in complex situations,” said Larry Hagood, CEO for Applied Acoustics International. “In our view, Tony is the perfect addition to our team to help accelerate the growth of Applied Acoustics International.”

“I am very excited to be joining the AAI team as they enter a new phase of focused growth and product innovation to OEM and Tier 1 customers,” said Tony Daines, Chief Marketing Officer for Applied Acoustics International. “I look forward to helping AAI achieve its full potential.”

Tony Daines earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Manufacturing Management and Technology from the Open University in Essex, England. Daines also achieved a Higher National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering from Basildon Community College in the UK.

About Applied Acoustics International

We Engineer Quiet™. Applied Acoustics International (AAI) is a Tier 1 supplier of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) solutions to the North American automotive industry. Based in Chicago Heights, Illinois, AAI occupies a leading market position within the NVH industry, specializing in damper and EVA barrier materials. Learn more online at www.aainvh.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of industrial sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s deep expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

