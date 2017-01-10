Triseum is announcing today that Variant: Limits, the first game in a series that teaches students how to learn calculus in a fun way, is launching its pilot program test in selected schools.

Variant: Limits, our new 3D adventure game that teaches calculus concepts focused on limits.

Calculus is critical for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. But 38 percent of students drop out of it, according to the Mathematical Association of America. So the Bryan, Texas-based company made a game to help students retain the concepts better. Triseum is the latest among many game companies and education firms to try their hand at creating “edutainment,” or educational games that are fun.

Schools that are interested in piloting Variant: Limits can apply through the Variant web site.

Triseum’s founders came from the Texas A&M University’s Live Lab, developing academic games that incorporate standard learning and gaming design methods. Working closely with Texas A&M to ensure the Variant series is well researched, executed and tested, educators and gaming veterans have created an experience whereby students don’t just memorize and regurgitate information, but rather apply it for a more well-rounded understanding. The company won an Impact award last week from the Texas Motion Picture Association.

Developed to transform the process of learning calculus into a three-dimensional visual and relatable experience, Variant: Limits focuses on the concepts of finite limits, continuity and infinite limits. Students use their experiences within the game to construct and retain Calculus knowledge, and they gain immediate feedback on their performance. Learning is reported via the instructor portal so faculty know exactly how a student is grasping and applying information.

Triseum recently raised $1.4 million to build educational games. It recently released ARTé: Mecenas, which teaches students how to appreciate art and the business of art during the Renaissance. The game is coming on the PC first, with mobile after that.